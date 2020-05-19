TuesdayTrivia: Did You Know? ‘Birthday Boy’ Ruskin Bond Had A Cameo In THIS Priyanka Chopra Film!

Celebrated author Ruskin Bond is popularly known as a children’s writer; however, it won’t be wrong to say that he is equally loved by readers across all age groups. While his writing skills have bagged him the Sahitya Academy Award (1992), Padma Shri (1999) and the Padma Bhushan (2014), not many know that the wordsmith has even tried his hand at acting. Yes, you read that right. Bond, who turned 86 today, made a special appearance in Priyanka Chopra’s film. Which one? Read on further to find out.

In 2011, Priyanka had appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf, which had narrated the story of Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, an Anglo-Indian woman who kills seven men while attempting to find true love. The film was based on Bond’s short story, Susanna’s Seven Husbands and had featured Irrfan Khan, John Abraham, Naseeruddin Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vivaan Shah in pivotal roles. Bond had made a cameo in the film as bishop and had appeared in the climax of the film.

Later on, Bond was even reportedly quoted saying that he wonders why no one offered him a role after the release of the film. In 2005, Vishal had directed another movie, The Blue Umbrella, which too was based on Ruskin Bond book by the same name. A lot of his other work has also been converted into films and TV shows like – Shyam Benegal’s 1978 film Junoon was based on Ruskin Bond’s fictional novella, A Flight of Pigeons and his Rusty stories has been made into a TV series called Ek Tha Rusty on Doordarshan.

