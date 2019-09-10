IIFA Awards 2019: Jim Sarbh Gets Nominated In Best Supporting Actor Category For Padmaavat & Announces The News In Malik Kafur’s Style

Jim Sarbh is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. Last year, the actor gave an impeccable performance as Malik Kafur in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Sarbh’s character Malik Kafur was quite notorious and his chemistry with Ranveer’s character Sultan Alauddin Khilji was one of the key points of the film. His whole act in the song Binte Dil got him a lot of praises as it’s quite rare that a mainstream Bollywood film shows this kind of bond between two men.

It’s awards season and time for IIFA awards and Jim has got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat. He took to his Instagram page and announced the news in style.

The actor shared a painting of his character hugging Khilji and captioned it, “Verified

Malik Kafur ✊🏼❤️ nominated for best supporting actor @iifa Awards 2019, alongside a host of extremely talented actors. ‘Daft Punk Is Playing at My House’ by LCD Soundsytem.”

Check it out:

Well, it would be interesting who are the other actors nominated for Iifa this year and who takes home the trophy!

Did you like Jim Sarbh’s performance as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat? Let us know in the comments below.

