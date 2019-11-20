IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Revisits Special Memories From His Movie Saat Hindustani & It’ll Make You Emotional!

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane as he attended the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He reminisced how he had shot his first film “Saat Hindustani” in the place.

An excerpt of what Amitabh spoke was shared on the official Twitter account of IFFI 2019.

He said: “It’s always a nostalgic feeling to be back in Goa. And it brings me immense pleasure to come back here.”

“Saat Hindustani“, a 1969 Indian film, was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The film portrays the heroic story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule.

The also cast included Utpal Dutt, Madhu, Shehnaz, AK Hangal and Anwar Ali.

The inaugural gala of IFFI 2019 was also attended by Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth.

Currently, Big B has three films in his kitty, “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!