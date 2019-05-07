Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she didn’t become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha’s rally as a celebrity but as a daughter.

Earlier this month, Sonakshi held a roadshow for Poonam who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother.

"I Wasn't At My Mother's Rally As A Celebrity": Sonakshi Sinha
“I Wasn’t At My Mother’s Rally As A Celebrity”: Sonakshi Sinha

“I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

“I wasn’t there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother,” she added.

On the film front, the actress is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in “Mission Mangal“, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba’s untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and reprising her role of Rajjo in “Dabangg 3“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here