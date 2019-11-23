Hrithik Roshan Hikes His Fees Post Super 30 & War’s Box Office Success?

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan made a comeback after his long break to Bollywood recently. The actor who jumped back to the top with his comeback film Super 30 and later made an impeccable mark at the Box Office with his next WAR has decided to hike his fees. And below is all you need to know about the same.

If reports are to be believed Hrithik after a huge success of his two consecutive releases has decided to hike his fees. The actor has been getting many offers for films and endorsements. Though there have been no official confirmations regarding the fee hike, a source close to Hrithik told News Nation that he has raised his paycheck substantially.

Hrithik’s first film this year was Super 30, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who taught IIT aspirants for free. The film went on to become the rage as was loved by the audience. At the Box Office, the film crossed the 100 crore mark and was a hit.

Second, in line was his action drama WAR opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film has made a mark for itself as it has become one of the highest grossers earning more than 300 crores.

The superstar is been associated with many projects, majorly Mahabharat and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Baiju Bawra. But there are no announcements yet. But the actor has confirmed the sequel to his hit superhero franchise Krissh.

