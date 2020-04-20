Apart from the tragic deaths, the coronavirus pandemic is also taking a toll on the lives of people stuck at their home. Due to the lockdown, people aren’t been able to catch their gym or take a morning walk. But fikar not, as our beloved superstar, Hrithik Roshan has come to the rescue with some valuable workout tips which will surely help us to maintain good health amid such a period of crisis.

During one of his recent interviews, Hrithik Roshan spoke on how he’s been able to maintain good mental, physical health and he said there shouldn’t be any excuse as there are several options of workout one can do even during the lockdown. He also shared his current routine which helps him to stay in shape.

Talking to GQ, he said, “A gym where you find the motivation of watching others, equipment for all kinds of muscle groups is great. But the bottom line is if you have to work out, and there is no gym, then we follow the mantra that one does not need a gym to workout. I mean just the floor can be enough if you do a little search on all possible floor exercises! So no excuses.”

Sharing about his daily routine, Hrithik was quoted saying, “These days I do a yoga stretching routine in the morning. Which takes about an hour. And my evening workout is circuit training combining 5-6 exercises which have weights, functional all included. My usual workout is a combination of strength training, cardio and weights.”

