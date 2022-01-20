How Famous Indian Poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan Became A Saviour Angel In The Terrible Time Of Covid Pandemic!

Wroclaw, one of the most beautiful historical cities in Poland, yet young and truly modern, holds a proud name of the European cultural capital. Hundreds of small statues of different dwarfs decorate the streets and squares of this beautiful city. And one of the most important and famous among them is the one, that commemorates Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His miniature statue adorns the center point of the city, sitting quietly just at the main square of the Old Town. Erected on December 2019, by Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Mayor of the City Wrocław Jacek, and the Consul Honorary of Republic of India, Shri Kartikey Johri.

This year the Wroclaw’s Grand Orchestra of Christmas Charity Foundation decided that Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s commemorative dwarf in Wroclaw will form the centerpiece of the fundraising efforts as its central symbol in promoting the event.

The GOCC (WOSP) is the greatest charity event in the Polish calendar, and it has as its focus the health and well-being of the most disadvantaged in our society (originally, it was for children, then children and elderly, now more general). It is a serious fundraising effort based on fun and involvement. Most of the activities in the fundraising effort are carried out by an army (yes!) of local volunteers.

On this point, the City of Wroclaw offered to help as much as possible and due to the QR Code on the famous dwarf commemorating Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, it will be visible all around the world, thereby aiding easier worldwide donations. So our tribute to HRB will be the most important element of the fundraising effort.

The fundraiser, known as The Grand Finale, is traditionally held on January 30th, 2022.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the normal activity of fundraising volunteers has been much limited. And suddenly the small statue of a famous Indian poet became a centerpiece of the fundraising efforts of Great Charitable Event!

The statue bearing a QR code enables everyone from all over the world to participate in this unique fundraising activity, which will help to buy the most modern medical equipment for the ophthalmological treatment of small children.

This year, thanks to Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Indian Parampara authentically merges with Polish as well as a European tradition.

