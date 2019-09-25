Housefull 4 Poster Ft. Kriti Kharbanda: Rajkumari Meena Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale!

The makers of Housefull 4 have been releasing individual posters for every member of the cast of the movie. Starting with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and now Kriti Kharbanda. The trailer drops on September 27, 2019, and fans have been waiting for it with bated breath since long.

They have now revealed Kriti Kharbanda’s poster and she looks ethereal in the double role. One is a Rajkumari look in which she looks pretty and is wearing a beautiful bindi on her forehead and in the other poster, she looks hot. She is wearing a tight bodycon dress and is totally nailing both the looks!

She shared the picture on her social media and wrote, “Kaise Rajkumari Meena aur Neha ki kismat unke saath ek anokha khel khelti hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September. 🎬🍿 #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson”

Housefull 4 is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film has an ensemble cast which consists of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati.

The posters which are out so far are hilarious and got us excited for the film. The trailer will be out on September 27, 2019.

Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!