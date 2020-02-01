Housefull 4 Creates Huge Impact On Satellite & TV, Gets 2nd Most Impressions After Baahubali: The Conclusion

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 is a huge blockbuster on satellite as it has seen first two screenings which are second only to ‘Bahubali-The Conclusion‘. That film cumulated around 4.70 crore impressions in the first two viewings while Housefull 4 has 3.50 crore.

Housefull 4 is set for a long run on satellite after its strong box office run. The second screening of the film at around 1.32 crore is not far from the first screening of many blockbuster films. In fact, the second screening would beat all the releases of last year barring Total Dhamaal, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.

The numbers are great for a Hindi film edging past the likes of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is way ahead of the other big blockbusters on television like Judwaa 2, Golmaal Again, Tiger Zinda Hai, Baaghi 2, 2.0 (Hindi) and Total Dhamaal. All these films have around 2.50 crore impressions barring Golmaal Again which had 3.25 crore approx.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 was the biggest comedy franchise film in the history of Bollywood and earned over 200 crores during its box office run. The movie was presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

