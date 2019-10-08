Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Responds To Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wacky Bala Challenge!

Akshay Kumar released the new song Shaitaan ka Saala from his next release Housefull 4 and took the internet by storm. While the wacky dance number stirred excitement, it was Ayushmann Khurrana who multiplied the fun with his version of the hook step. With the video, Ayushmann wished Akshay luck for his next film. Today, Akshay has replied to Ayushmann and you cannot miss it.

Ayushmann danced on the number dressed up as the bald character which is titled, Bala. The actor in his tweet wrote, “Bala ko pukara #Bala aa Gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe gain.”

Today as an reply to Ayushmann, Akshay in an video thanked him and also expressed how happy he is. He said, “All the best from one Bala to another. AAP Jald Aaye, hum aa Gaye hai. Good Luck brother! And see you soon!” Akshay was in his bald look from the film in the video.

Catch all the fun right here:

Waah Bala, kamaal kar daala! All the best brother 🤗 https://t.co/RcGgiTaqwf pic.twitter.com/SWlZ3zgZJq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2019

Talking about the films, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Housefull 4 alongside Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kirti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol.

While Ayushmann will be seen in Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam as a guy in his twenties battling with premature balding.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!