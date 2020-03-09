Holi 2020: Want To Dress Like Deepika Padukone This Holi? Here’s How You Can Do It

On top of acting and running her own production company, our multi-hyphenated megastar Deepika Padukone launched her closet giving her fans a platform to shop for specially hand-picked pieces from her personal closet via her official website. Well, just in time for a colourful splash at our wardrobes, Deepika announced the ‘Holi edit’ today!

Are you ready to dive into Deepika’s ethnic stash of clothes and accessories? On the occasion of Holi, the actress released a set of pre-selected Indian clothes that are very festive in nature. The global icon took to her social media account to break the news of her presenting the “Holi edit” with some interesting posts. She shares, “#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades!

Here’s wishing you all a colourful & safe Holi!”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The highlight of the collection is her one of its kind Christain Louboutin tote bag is now up for grab. Her fans are going to love the pieces from her wardrobe that comprises of clothes and accessories and the entire collection focuses primarily on festive wear in bright shades, which is just in time for the festival of colours.

The actress has been updating clothes from her personal collection from time to time and all the proceeding from the sale go to “The Live Love Laugh Foundation” that works towards issues of mental health. Earlier, she launched three successful edits and all the pieces were sold off in record time. Deepika has already piqued our excitement with the announcement that the closet Holi edit will be launched soon and ever since then, the fans have been glued to their feeds!

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in 83. She is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled next that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Other than these, she will also be seen in the official remake of The Intern.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!