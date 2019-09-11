Hina Khan’s FIRST Look From Her Indo-Hollywood Film, ‘The Country Of The Blind’ Is OUT & She Looks Bewitching!

Hina Khan is one of the most loved TV celebrities and her career graph is only growing better ever since she made her debut on the small screen with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. After working for eight long years Hina had quit the show for other projects and came back as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and fans loved her this vamp avatar. Hina is now doing her first Indo-Hollywood movie called ‘The Country Of The Blind’ based on a book by H.G. Wells. Hina’s first look from the film is out and it is too good to miss!

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Hina spoke about the film and said, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”

Hina also went on to do blind blind school workshop to prepare for the role in and out and revealed that it was a great learning experience. “Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others,” says the actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!