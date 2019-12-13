Himesh Reshammiya & Ranu Mondal’s Teri Meri Kahani Becomes One Of The Most Searched Songs Of 2019

There is no denying Himesh Reshammiya’s immense popularity among his ardent fans! The blockbuster composer-singer-actor-producer has added yet another feather to his cap recently as his chartbuster, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ has been featured in the list of most searched songs of this year.

Himesh Reshammiya and the internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s song, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ from their highly-anticipated film Happy, Hardy and Heer, has become an instant hit by breaking several records in the music industry. Interestingly, the songs of the movie are the only ones in recent time to become immensely popular before the trailer release.

Having crossed five million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its launch, the track has been trending on number one slot at popular playlists.

Besides Teri Meri Kahani, the other songs that were trending on Google this year included Le Photo Le, Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiya, Vaste, and Coca-Cola Tu.

After the humongous success of Happy Hardy and Heer’s music, Himesh along with the makers of the film are all geared up to release the trailer this month. The film’s music has created a huge wave across India and the crowds are going crazy at the concerts happening all over the country.

This is for the very first time that a film is being promoted through concerts and the film’s music has become chartbuster even before the trailer launch. After such a huge success of this strategy, it will definitely become a trendsetter for the upcoming films. The film is all slated to release on 31st January 2020.

