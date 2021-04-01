Singer Himani Kapoor is excited about the reception her latest track, “Thode kam ajnabi” in the recently-released film “Pagglait”, has received. The 32-year-old shares she was thrilled to be part of an album that was being composed by Arijit Singh for the first time.

“On my birthday last year on August 24, I received a call from (music enterpreneur) Tarsim Mittal. That is when he told me that Arijit is making his debut as a music composer with Pagglait and he wanted me to sing one of the songs in the album. That was my best birthday gift and I was elated. I was thrilled because I loved the premise of the film and I thought it would be great to be associated with a woman-centric film,” she says.

Himani says that her first collaboration with Arijit Singh was a rather special experience.