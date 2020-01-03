HILARIOUS Video: Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh Being Chhapaak’s Co-Producer: “Excuse Me, Yeh Mere Khudke Paise Hai”

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Industry. With Chhapaak, she’s taking a leap forward as she dons the Producer’s hat. But what happened at the Chhapaak song launch today, turned out really amusing and it has everything to do with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Today, the Chhapaak team including director Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Vikrant Massey, musicians Shankar & Loy along with the legendary Gulzar saab graced the huge event. Amongst many things, Vikrant was asked about how Deepika is the producer of the film, but Ranveer Singh too is the producer since it’s the family money that has been invested. To this, the actress amusingly interrupted and said, “Excuse me. Ye kisne bola? Ye mere khudke paise hai!”

Furthermore, when asked about Ranveer Singh’s reaction to the movie, Vikrant Massey added, “He’s my very good friend and he said really good things about the trailer. But there’s still 8 days to release, and what he says after watching it, is what matters the most.”

But that’s not it. The highlight turned to be when DP asked Vikrant to who actually is her friend, she herself or Ranveer?”

“I would say Ranveer is my friend’s husband. So, you’re a closer friend to me.”

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. While DP will be seen playing Malti, Vikrant will play her friend, Alok.

When asked about Laxmi’s happiness about her life turning into a film, she shared, “This will have a major impact on the society. Thank you, Deepika, for playing the role of Laxmi and I’m really happy that you’ve proved that beauty isn’t important. Awareness about the entire issue was really important in order to throw out the acid that has been inculcated in many minds in the society.”

