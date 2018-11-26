Bollywood’s Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for doing some diverse roles, is all set to entertain us in the year 2019. With a lot of exciting projects in his kitty, Akki has definitely left us craving for some entertainment and masala. Apart from Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal, Akki will also be seen in another period film, Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, but we have a few details straight from the horses mouth. Today, we met the superstar as he was promoting his upcoming sci-fi thriller, 2.0, he spilled some beans on the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

On being asked about the film, he said that nothing’s finalised yet. He said, “That we are still finalising yet. We will start maybe by the end of next year.“ Ask him if he is excited or nervous to play the character, to which he joked that there he won’t need any prosthetics as it is in 2.0. The PadMan actor said, “I’m excited about it, but that doesn’t has any prosthetics in it (Laughs).”

When he was asked if he will gain weight for his role as the King was quite bulky, Akki being Akki, he had a quirky reply, “Was he? (Bulky) Tune dekha kya? (Laughs).”

Well, we are really looking forward for this one!

On the work front, Akki is all set for the release of his biggest film ever, 2.0, with Rajinikanth which is slated to set the screens on fire on November 29, 2018. It is the day when Bollywood will meet Kollywood; Akshay Kumar will be seen with the god, Rajinikanth. As the days are passing by, fans can’t contain their excitement for the same.