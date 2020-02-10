Here’s What Disha Patani & Varun Dhawan Are Doing In California Together

A recent picture is doing the rounds on the internet and to our surprise, it is Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan shooting together. Wait, what? Looks like tinsel town has a new on-screen pair and we wonder what it is that they are bringing to the audience. Looking into each other’s eyes with the backdrop of the sea and a board stating, ‘California 66’, the two look amazing together. We are excited and how to know more details of this one picture and what exactly are they working on, together!

Disha is currently basking in the success of her recent release Malang and it is her hotness level that is raising the degrees, already. Right after the treat of the film, it sure is another treat for the fans to see Varun and Disha together and everyone has gotten extremely excited.

Disha Patani has taken the nation by a storm with her latest release Malang and audiences are showering love in abundance. Her hot avatar is making all the waves and it is her performance which is also winning all across!

With multiple projects under her hood and reviews flowing in, everyone is raving about Disha in Malang which was released recently. The actress has a promising line up ahead where she will be teaming up with Salman Khan again in Radhe and then, there is Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

We could not get over Aditya and Disha only. Now, Disha with Varun is getting all the excitement soaring but hey, guys? Tell us what it is already now! We are rooting for these two and can’t wait to catch them on screen.

