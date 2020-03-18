Here’s What Bhumi Pednekar Has To Say About Awards & Their Importance

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most exciting young artists of our generation, has cemented her place as one of the best actors of Bollywood. Along with this, she has also bolstered her equity as big box office draw after delivered three back to back good films last year with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In 2019, she delivered 300 gross box office worldwide and her brilliant performances made her an award-season favourite.

“It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I’m cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on screen,” says Bhumi.

The young artist adds, “My journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. Awards are definitely rewarding because it just shows that one’s work has been appreciated by either the whole of India and by the industry stalwarts and I’m thrilled about my performances being highlighted. As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film.”

2020 is looking very exciting for Bhumi with her films Durgavati – in which she is being presented as a hero by Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare up for release. Bhumi is also starting to shoot Badhaai Do, as she takes the hit franchise Badhaai Ho forward. Along with this, Bhumi will start shooting for Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht!

