Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, among other necessary items, for healthcare workers battling at the frontline amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday: “Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation.”

A link was also shared on the actor’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet: “@iamsrk & #MeerFoundation are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowdfunding link and help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been contributing to the batte against the deadly pandemic since the very begining. Apart from donating to various funds, the actor also participated in a few concerts to raise fund for COVID-19 relief.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance in the I For India concert that was hosted by Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. Giving a unique performance, the actor sung his version of Bella Ciao. The lyrics reflected the times of pandemic and were loved by all.

