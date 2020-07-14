Here's How Hrithik Roshan's Little Brother From His Debut Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai Looks Like 2 Decades After The Film's Release

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan who made his debut in the film industry with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai became an overnight sensation. The film was one of the biggest hits of that year and bagged numerous awards, including the best debut actor award for Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’. Also making his debut as a child artist in the film was Abhishek Sharrma who played the superstar’s younger brother.

Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai had a dual role as Rohit and Raj. Abhishek played the role of Amit, Rohit’s little brother. Talking about Abhishek Sharrma, for those unversed, after Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai the actor also acted in Sunny Deol starrer Champion which released in the same year (2000).

Abhishek Sharrma is quite active on Instagram with over 7k followers on the photo-video sharing app. In 20 years the young actor has grown up to be a good looking and a dashing. It was only last Friday when the actor celebrated his birthday.

On the special occasion, the actor of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Abhishek shared a picture along with a note that read, ” This birthday i promise to be more entertaining… more creative…more humble … more interactive… more expansive… more ME. Thank you all for your lovely support and wishes … my life is incomplete without my family, friends and fans”

Talking on the work front, Abhishek Sharrma has acted in shows like Pyaar Marriage Shhh, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Yaro Ka Tashan among others.

More about his debut in films as a child artist in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, the romantic thriller was helmed by Rakesh Roshan. The film had Ameesh Patel as the leading lady, Anupam Kher in a character with grey shades alongside Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others.

