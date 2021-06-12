The upcoming thriller “Haseen Dillruba” is writer Kanika Dhillon’s second script for actress Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 release “Manmarziyaan”. Dhillon is happy that the trailer of the new film, launched on Friday, received over 18,36,383 views by the evening on YouTube.

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

“I had a lot of fun writing Haseen Dillruba and working with an ace team — Vinil, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey,” said Dhillon.

The film is set to release on July 2 on an OTT platform. The trailer of Haseen Dillruba brings Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane together on screen.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, a woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life-novel or find her innocence?

