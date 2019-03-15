HappyBirthdayYoYoHoneySingh: These 10 ‘Dope Shope’ Songs Will ‘Dheere Dheere’ Only Leave ‘Party In Your Mind’

Remember the time when every club or pub you went to, played only Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song. From Angrezi Beat to Lungi Dance he was on every youngster’s mind. He was a sensation; everyone was humming his raps and dancing on it. Sunny Leone and Honey Singh’s Chaar Bottle Vodka was every teenager’s mantra and go to song.

But all of a sudden he just disappeared and rumours have that he went for rehab. Though there was no official statement made by the singer himself, in fact, he said he was at home all this while and accepted about his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

He was absent for almost two years in the industry and came back last December with his album named Makhna which came as a surprise to fans and went to gather about 19 million views in just 24 hours.

Here’s the list that would make everyone go nostalgic with his songs:

1. Angrezi Beat: This song came in 2011 and was one of the massive hit of the year and still is. People still love the song and no wedding is complete unless this song is played!

2. Brown Rang: This song gave tremendous confidence to all the brown girls, all over India. Girls with fair skin envied Honey Singh for not writing a song on Gora Rang. But was a super duper hit song!

3. Dope Shope: We still can’t control but groove over this one. We totally love the beats and energy in the song and Punjabi wedding are not completed unless you dance on this song!

4. Party On My Mind: This song from Race 2 was on the hit song in the B’Town. Jacqueline, Deepika, and Ameesha dancing on one song together, what else one could have asked for?

5. Yaar Na Miley: Salman Khan’s moves and Nargis Fakhri’s glamour made the song a super hit! And Honey’s voice was like ‘Sone Pe Suhaga’ to the song.

6. Blue Eyes: His blue eyes still hypnotizes us like no one else.

7. Aata Majhi Satakli: This song was the hot topic of B’Town. Kareena’s thumka and Bajirao Singham’s (Ajay Devgn) swag just added more coolness to the song.

8. Love Dose: When this song came everyone was curious to know the girl’s name in the song. Yes, Urvashi Rautela got a kick with this dance number of Yo Yo!

9. Lungi Dance: SRK’s charm, Deepika’s beauty and Yo Yo’s voice what else do you need to make a song a blockbuster.

10. Dheere Dheere: Hrithik and Sonam’s onscreen chemistry was loved by everyone. His dance skills and Yo Yo’s voice has worked its charm to garner almost 400 plus million views on YouTube.

Nostalgic much? Well, we feel you. We must have missed out a few of his super hit songs but he always remains in her hearts.

