HappyBirthdayPMModi: Prabhas To Unveil The First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Special Feature Film On Narendra Modi

#HappyBirthdayPMModi: Saaho star Prabhas is unveiling the poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's special feature film, Mann Bairagi based on an untold story of PM Narendra Modi.

Written by Mahavir Jain, the film will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy.

Written by Mahavir Jain, the film will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy. Talking about the film with Hindustan Times, Bhansali told that his young life is what inspired him and said, “What interested me in the story was its universal appeal and message. The story was very well researched and the turning point of our PM’s life, as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it’s a story that is unheard of and needs to be told.”

The director of the film, Sanjay told that this film is going to touch a chord with everyone and said, “For me, it’s a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country.”

Mahaveer Jain also spoke about the film and said, “Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. Surely it will connect and inspire today’s youth deeply. And that’s what excited us to work on this film. ” The film is going to be an hour-long and the first poster will be unveiled digitally by Prabhas today itself.

