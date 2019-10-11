HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan: Chehre’s Producer Anand Pandit Pays Special Tribute To The Megastar

#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 today and producer Anand Pandit paid tribute to the actor with a special video.

Pandit, who is the producer of Big B’s upcoming film “Chehre“, took to Twitter on the eve of the latter’s birthday and retweeted a video collage, which is made of photographs of at least a hundred memorable characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan on screen.

T 302 – A compilation of 50 iconic characters portrayed by #AmitabhBachchan sir… Producer @anandpandit63 and Team #Chehre wishes the icon a very happy birthday via this video. @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan

🔃🕺🆎🎂 pic.twitter.com/1e5qK1kP1p — Amitabh Bachchan FC™ (@SrBachchanclub) October 10, 2019

The video concluded with the images morphing into Big B’s character look from his film “Chehre”.

“Zameen, Aasmaan, ujale, andhere, zinda rahenge..jism chale jaenge lekin chehre zinda rahenge,” the video read.

Talking about this gesture, Pandit said: “There is no one like Mr Bachchan. Even before I met him, I was a dedicated fan and admired his work. When I met him and grew to known him, I came to admire the superlative human being that he is. We at Anand Pandit Motion Pictures felt that his birthday is the best time to reflect on his incredible body of work and the range of characters that he has portrayed on screen.”

“Chehre” is a mystery thriller, which stars Big B with Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

