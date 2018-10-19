Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Top 10 Movies & A Lot Of Unknown Trivia!

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Born as Ajay but popularly known as Sunny Deol, Sunny made his debut with Betaab in 1983 when he was just 26 and he is still as young, fit and strong as ever.

Today, 19th October, on his birthday let us take a journey of his top ten movies and reminiscence some unknown trivia about them.

Betaab

This was Sunny’s debut movie and it took the country by storm. It was also Javed Akhtar’s 1st solo movie as a writer after he split with Salim. The editing of the movie was by David Dhawan who would be a super successful director later. Mandakini and Meenakshi Sheshadri auditoned for the role of the heroine which ultimately went to debutant Amrita Singh. Sonu Nigam too debuted in the movie as the young Sunny Deol.

Arjun

This too was written by Javed Akhtar. Sunny played the role of Arjun, an unemployed youth who fights against wrongdoing and injustice. Paresh Rawal made his debut in this movie. Dimple Kapadia was cast as the heroine though reportedly Dharmendra wanted Padmini Kolhapuri to act in it. The song “Mammaiya Kero Kero Kero Mama” was and still is very popular.

Tridev

This multi-starrer had Sunny as one of the heroes along with Naseeruddin Shah and Jackie Shroff. This was one of the 1st commercial movies of Naseer and it was also the debut film of Viju Shah. The song “Oye Oye” and “Tirchi Topi Wale” were blockbusters.

Ghayal

Sunny received the National Film Award-Jury winner for this action movie, which was Raj Kumar Santoshi’s debut as director. It swept the Filmfare awards and Sunny won best actor award as well. Ghayal was remade in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. A sequel was made 26 years later, called Ghayal: Once Again, and it was directed by Sunny himself.

Ghatak

Rajkumar Santoshi had thought of Kamal Haasan for both Ghayal and Ghatak, but Sunny Deol not just starred but made both as super hits. Danny’s role as villain will be remembered for a long time. Ghatak also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri and this was her last movie of before migrating to USA. Apparently a Ghatak 2 is on the cards.

Border

This JP Dutta multi-starrer with Sunny, Jackie, Suneil Shetty and Akshaye Khanna won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on National integration. Sunny played the role of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, one of the heroes of the Battle of Longewala. Shooting was done at actual locations of Longewala, Bikaner, to impart authenticity.

The Uphaar tragedy where 59 died and over 100 were injured was during the 1st day release of Border

Damini

This is the 3rd movie of Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol super hit team. Sunny Deol came only in the second half but this was one of the best ever cameos in the history of hindi cinema. The original idea was to have Om Puri play a lawyer’s role and Shakti Kapoor a drunk’s role but Rajkumar Santoshi combined both roles which were played by Sunny. ‘Taareekh Pe Taareekh” is one of the iconic dialogues of the entire history of Hindi cinema. Damini, the title role was played by Meenakshi and it is considered to be one of the best heroine dominated movies ever. Sunny Deol won the National film award as well as Filmfare award for best supporting actor.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny’s role is inspired by the real life story of Boota Singh, a soldier in Lord Mountbatten’s army who fell in love with Zainab, a Pakistani girl. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan were released on the same day. “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” and “Udja Kaale Kaawan” are iconic songs and the movie is one of the top 3 watched Hindi movies ever.

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy

Sunny Deol plays a RAW officer in this love story also starring Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra, who debuted in this movie. It was the costliest movie made till date though later other movies broke the cost record.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Dharmendra had a hit song “Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana” in Pratigya and from this son the title “Yamla Pagla Deewana ” was taken for a comedy movie starring Dharam Saab with Sunny and Bobby. The film was a box office hit. The movie had two sequels, namely Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

In September 2018, Sunny tweeted “coming soon with an action film” and the tweet became viral. Will it be Ghatak 2 or something new. Looking forward!

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol.