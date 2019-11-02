Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 today. Just like every year, thousands of fans stood outside his mansion ‘Mannat‘ at midnight to wish the superstar. While Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following, he is admired by many even in the industry. And one such celeb, who has always expressed his admiration towards Shah Rukh Khan is Ayushmann Khurrana.

Several times, the Badhaai Ho actor has mentioned that it was Khan who inspired him to be an actor.

As it’s SRK’s birthday today, Ayushmann took to his Twitter page to wish the superstar. In his birthday wish, the actor revealed a small trivia about Bala. As we saw in the Bala promos, Ayush’s character is a King Khan fans. Khurrana revealed that it was his insistence to the makers to show him as an SRK fan.

Ayushmann tweeted, “Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk 🧡

Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I’d insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK”.

Well, that’s very sweet. After all, SRK’s charm and positivity are certainly infectious.

Coming to Bala, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. It will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

