On Sachin Tendulkar’s 46th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor wished the iconic cricketer by calling him a “legend of legends”.

Here’s what celebrities tweeted about Tendulkar, also known as Master Blaster:

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

B-Town celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on birthday
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Shah Rukh Khan To Anil Kapoor, Celebs Wish Master-Blaster

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar Sachin Tendulkar. Aap ko janamdin ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein aur aashirwad. Ishwar aapko hamesha khush rakhe. (Prayers and gratitude on your birthday. May God always keep you happy).


Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here