Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Shah Rukh Khan To Anil Kapoor, Celebs Wish Master-Blaster

On Sachin Tendulkar’s 46th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor wished the iconic cricketer by calling him a “legend of legends”.
Here’s what celebrities tweeted about Tendulkar, also known as Master Blaster:
Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar Sachin Tendulkar. Aap ko janamdin ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein aur aashirwad. Ishwar aapko hamesha khush rakhe. (Prayers and gratitude on your birthday. May God always keep you happy).
A very happy birthday to my friend @sachin_rt and thank u for inspiring us to be the best versions of ourselves. May u have a great day.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 24, 2019
A very Happy Birthday to the man that continues to inspire millions! Once a legend, always a legend…Will always have immense respect & admiration for you @sachin_rt!!
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2019
Happy birthday to the legend of legends @sachin_rt 🤡👏🤩
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 24, 2019
Happy Birthday God ji.. @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/E3JmTftteV
— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) April 24, 2019
To the greatest, happy birthday!@sachin_rt #SachinSachin
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2019
Wishing the most loved man. @sachin_rt a very happy birthday- happiness, love & good health.
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2019
Happy Bday to the only and one @sachin_rt #fan #forever
— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 24, 2019
Happy Birthday master blaster @sachin_rt
Wishing the team of #GodOfCricketTheFilm all the best for their upcoming project. Congrats @pranavjain27 & his team. 👍 pic.twitter.com/2wFPG1LG5D
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 24, 2019
