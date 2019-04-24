Vicky Kaushal Wants To Steal Ranveer Singh’s ‘Khilji’ Trait For Takht!

Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand of CNN News18 spoke about his upcoming projects and how his role of Aurangzeb is being compared with Ranveer Singh’s role as Khilji from Padmaavat. He said, “Because I know the film (Takht) and how Aurangzeb is in the film, I can say that it’s a completely different colour palette.”

He praised the role of Ranveer Singh and that he loved how he portrayed the role of Khilji in Padmaavat and it’s almost difficult to create that kind of magic on screen.

“It’s like (when you are told) ‘don’t think of an elephant’, you only end up thinking of the elephant. I’m a huge fan of this performance as Khilji, the way he played it unabashedly was absolutely mind-blowing. That’s the trait I want to use for Aurangzeb but on a very different character,” Vicky further added.

We have seen Vicky always experimenting with the kind of roles that he chooses to play and nail it every single time. We just can’t wait to see him in this new Avatar of Aurangzeb and audience rooting for him in the theatres!

