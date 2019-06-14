Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: From Devdas To Rang De Basanti, A Look Back To Her Memorable Performances

As a youngster Kirron Kher played badminton with legend Prakash Padukone and her sister Kanwal went on to be an Arjuna Awardee in the sport. Their father’s name was Colonel Thakar Singh, and the two sisters were known as the Thakar Singh sisters of Chandigarh. However Kirron ji moved on to films and much later to politics as well. In the 2019 General elections, Kirron Kher ji retained her Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency by defeating a strong Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal by 47000 votes. In 2014 too she had won.

On her birthday today, 14th June, lets reminiscence the trivia of some of her popular and hit films.

Sardari Begum: Directed by Shyam Benegal, Kirron ji plays the title role of a singer and courtesan who achieves excellence in profession but has a sad personal life. The movie won 3 awards at the 44th National film awards including special jury award for Kirron ji, best supporting actress for Rajeshwari Sachdev and best Urdu feature film for producers Mahesh Bhatt and Amit Khanna.

Devdas: Kirron Kher won the Filmfare best supporting actress for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. The movie swept the awards , getting 5 National Awards and 10 Filmfare awards. Kirron Ji played the role of Sumitra, Paro’s (Aishwarys’s) mother.

There are several other movies in which Kirron Ji played important roles, usually as the hero’s mother. It has been said that while she was typecast as the Punjabi mummy, yet she managed to reinvent the role and put in something slightly different every time. Some of these movies are as follows;

Main Hoon Naa; Kirron ji plays the role of Zayed Khan’s mother in this SRK movie. Another SRK movie in which Kirron ji plays an important mother roles is Om Shanti Om

In Rang de Basanti, Kirron ji received the Filmfare award for best supporting actress for her role of Mitro, Aamir Khan’s mother. In Dostana she played Abhishek Bachchan’s mother in a comic role. In Khoobsoorat her role as Manju, where she though being Sonam Kapoor’s mother is more like a friend to her was highly appreciated.

As a television personality, Kirron ji is probably best known for her role as a Judge in “India’s Got Talent“. The show is popular and Kirron ji popularity has ensured that she has been a judge for each and every season.

Badminton, movies, TV Judge, social activist, filmstar, Member of Parliament. Kirron Kher wears many hats with aplomb.

Happy birthday Kirron Ji

