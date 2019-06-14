Poonam Pandey’s BOLD Response To Pakistan On Abhinandan Varthaman Mockery Is All Kind Of Savage

It’s Cricket World Cup Season and one can’t miss out on what Poonam Pandey has to say. She is in the news every now and then for her tweets regarding the ongoing matches of Indian cricket team. And until we win the world cup, we will keep seeing updates from her dedicated to the team everyday.

A local Pakistan channel recently released an advertisement for Cricket World Cup mocking our IAF captain Abhinandan Varthaman and it’s creating a buzz all over. Netizens all over the world have shown mixed reaction to the video.

Poonam Pandey has comeback with her own style of reply to Pakistan’s video and we must say, she has got the attention she was looking for.

She captioned her video, “My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #IndvsPak World Cup 2019.”

Poonam is seen offering a double D Cup instead of World Cup. That was the most savage reply to the ad till now. However she’s getting trolled for taking her bikini off and offering it to the Pakistani’s.

Poonam created a buzz at the right time before India Vs Pakistan cricket match on Sunday. Indians put out the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad out first.

And Pakistan replied to it by mocking our Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in their ad.

Poonam launched her app in April this year and is often seen over exposing herself there. Talking about the app, she earlier said, “This is all about me. If you think I am bold, my app is going to be bold as well. I have the full freedom to post anything that I want.” She further added,“Everyone, regardless of their age, people can download the app from my website.”

Tell us in the comments below, what do you think of this kiss-a** reply by Poonam Pandey to Pakistan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!