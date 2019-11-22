Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan! From Sara Ali Khan To Ananya Panday, Taking A Look At All The Rumoured Link-Ups Of This Punchnama Boy

Bollywood love link-ups, sometimes they are true and very rarely they are rumours. Sometimes tabloids, newspapers get all these link-up fodder from one actor itself. Well, in the latest times Kartik Aaryan has proven to be a serial-dater. His fan-base is strong among audiences but he surely has a separate fan base among the girls in B-town. His link-ups with his leading ladies never seem to die. Kartik Aaryan seems to be the new Casanova in showbiz and we here we list down some of his famous link ups.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

Very few know that Kartik Aaryan during his theatre days had dated the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh. The two were said to be dating when they were dreaming to be actors and working hard to hone their talent. Today both have made it in Bollywood and chose to stay numb about it. Kartik has never spoken about Fatima, but we would surely like to see them together some day.

Nushrat Bharucha

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have worked together in several films. The lead Jodi of Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety surely might have not had happy endings on the big screen, but off screen we hear there was a lot brewing between them. Nushrat and Kartik were quite serious about each other and the lovebirds in town. However this romance lived short while and the hunk moved on.

The Mystery girl

Last year Kartik Aaryan was often spotted by the paparazzi with a girl who always preferred to hide her face and stay away from the paparazzi. The media started calling her Kartik’s mystery girl as she was often spotted with Kartik stepping out for dinner and movie dates. Apparently to some reports she was a model named Dimple Sharma and the actor was seeing her for a long time. But later both decided to part ways.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s one confession on Koffee With Karan about her crush on Kartik Aaryan, brought the entire industry raise their brows. Soon Imtiaz Ali played cupid and casted Kartik and Sara in his next film #AajKal. Well, then nothing could stop the two young actors and love to blossom between them. The coffee date which was promised on national television became a full-fledged love affair. The actors remained unseparable even after the shoot of the film and were often seen visiting each other on their respective work sets. However few weeks back, everyone was quite shocked when they came to know that Kartik and Sara’s break-up news. Moreover while Sara was said to be going on a solo trip to get over her break-up, Kartik had already found a new friend in his another leading lady. Well… as they say love Aaj Kal is quite strange!

Ananya Panday

Very much like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday too had confessed her love for Kartik on the same chat show. The two then started working on Pati Patni Aur Woh and the friendship grew stronger between them. Ananya always praised Kartik in interviews and said she loved working with him. Little did we know that there was more to this ‘just friends’ statement. Soon, Kartik and Ananya post the actor’s break-up started painting the town and even the ramp red. The two are now often seen together at dinner dates and even exchanging some quick pecks in the public eye. Well, all eyes on these two now.

