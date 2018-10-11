Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here’s All About Big B’s Undying Love For Cricket!

On Koimoi.com last year, our birthday tribute was titled “Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan; Do you know everything about our Shahenshah”. The link is below:

One year has passed. Its October 11 once again, and it’s time to wish our Shahenshah Happy Birthday once again! India has two passions, movies and cricket and Amitabh Bachchan has keen interest in cricket. Moreover, he never fails to encourage the Indian cricket team and its players. Let’s revisit some of Mr Bachchan’s interesting moments/incidents concerning cricket.

Singing National Anthem before Indo-Pak T-20 World Cup Match

This was at Eden Gardens on the invitation of former Captain Sourav Ganguly, who was the CAB President. Like the entire country, Amitabh too calls him Dada and said “how can i say no to dada.”. In front of a packed stadium just before the India-Pakistan T20 match, Amitabh sang the National Anthem. For Pakistan, their National anthem was sung by singer Shaqfat Amanat Ali, who said it was an honour for him to sing the anthem along with Mr. Bachchan.

Commentary with Kapil Dev, Arun Lal, Rahul Dravid & Shoaib Akhtar during Indo-Pak ODI World Cup Match

Mr Bachchan had made his commentary debut in the India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup game in Adelaide during the 2015 World Cup. This was as part of a promotional activity for his upcoming film Shamitabh as revealed by his son Abhishek and director R Balakrishnan and Abhishek said that his dad was working very hard for the commentary debut and was a bit nervous as well, though he had the best voice in the world. Mr Bachchan shared commentary screen space with Arun Lal and Shoaib Akhtar and later said that doing commentary with legends like Kapil and Rahul was a big honour for him.

Congrats to the India Blind Cricket team for winning the 2018 World Cup

In January 2018, India defeated the Pakistan team and won the 2018 Blind World Cup at Sharjah and Mr. Bachchan was one of the 1st to congratulate the Indian team. He has always been a source of encouragement to the regular team as well and also to individual players for their good performances.

For instance, as way back as on 4th April 2013, Mr Bachchan had tweeted “Mumbai Indians discovery- Jasprit Bumrah, unusual action, and two wickets in first appearance already; aieegaa”. 5 years later Bumrah is one of the main stays of the team in all formats. Just a week back on 4th October 2018, Mr Bachchan had similarly blessed Indian teenager Prithvi Shaw for scoring a debut test ton and asking him to continue to rise and bring greater honour to the game and the country. There are various such examples and these two are just illustrations.

Mistakes while tweeting

Mr Bachchan has twice committed mistakes while tweeting. He congratulated the Indian Ladies cricket team for ODI and T20 series win versus Australia while it should have been South Africa. Similarly, in the Nidahas T20 trophy win over Bangladesh where Dinesh Karthik (DK) took India to a win with a last ball 6, Mr Bachchan while congratulating DK said that in last 2 overs 24 runs were required while actually it was 34. In both the cases, the mega star quickly rectified his tweets and promptly apologised as well.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir and all the best for your next release Thugs of Hindostan. Looking forward to many more blockbusters.