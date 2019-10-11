Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Ajay Devgn To Tiger Shroff, Celebs Pour In Good Wishes For Big B

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on October 11, and several industry colleagues took to social media to wish the megastar a year full of happiness and good health.

Bachchan first gained popularity in the 1970s with films such as “Zanjeer“, “Deewaar” and “Sholay”. His iconic roles established him as Bollywood’s Angry Young Man, and he became the industry’s reigning superstar.

Referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Mahanayak or Big B, he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema.

The Government of India recently bestwoed the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on him. He has also been honoured with Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts. The Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007 for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.

Here are a few celebrities wishes:

Ajay Devgn: Wish you many happy returns of the day Amitji @SrBachchan.

Anushka Sharma: Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. Thank you for being you and being this fabulous and amazing and such an icon to look upto. You are a true, true legend.

Parineeti Chopra: HAPPIEST BDAY SIR! May this year be bigger than the last and better than any other. Wish you all the health and happiness in the world. Love you sir

@SrBachchan.

Tiger Shroff: Happiest birthday sir! Wish for you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher love always! @SrBachchan

Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan… Lots of love.

Sonu Sood: Happy birthday @SrBachchan sir. Thanks for inspiring millions, I am one of them too. Love u loads sir.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Wishing you a very happy birthday @SrBachchan saab. Your energy & enthusiasm is inspiring! Love & warm regards.

Farah Khan: Happy birthday @SrBachchan … heard theyv declared a National Holiday today for your birthday… love you Amitji.

Suniel Shetty: Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health Amitji @SrBachchan!

Nikkhil Advani: Thank you for the inspiration Sir. Happy happy birthday.@SrBachchan

Ribhu Dasgupta: Happy Birthday to the one only GURU @SrBachchan – “Guru chilo, Guru achey, Guru thakbey” .. We love you .. We worship you … We celebrate you.

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday respected @SrBachchan ji. May God give you all the happiness in the world.

Dia Mirza: Happy birthday Amitji @SrBachchan! So much love and respect for you. Lucky to be witness to your passion, discipline and craft. Wish you a healthy, happy and wondrous year ahead. All my love.

Divya Dutta: Many happy returns of this very special day sire @SrBachchan!

Rakul Singh Singh: Happy happy birthday @SrBachchan sir! Wishing you the world of happiness , joy and great health keep inspiring millions that you do .. have a beautiful year.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing Indian film Industry shahenshah

@SrBachchan sir a very very Happy Birthday… God bless you with good health and happiness forever.

Aahana Kumra: Happiest birthday dearest @SrBachchan sir!! You have inspired an entire generation with the challenges that you take an actor! I’ve said it time and time again, you’re a super human and my hero! Thank you for all the love! Here’s wishing you the best for your 77th!!

Sunil Grover: Wishing the Shehenshah @SrBachchan Sir a very happy Birthday. you are an inspiration to the entire generation. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!