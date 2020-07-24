Guru Randhawa Thanks His Fans As He's Now 18 Million Strong On Instagram

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has a reason to celebrate. The Punjabi singer now has 18 million followers on Instagram. you read that right Guru is now 18 million strong on the picture and video sharing app.

He took to Instagram a while ago and shared a picture of himself in a black suit and black shades.

Guru Randhawa captioned the image: “Thanks for 18 Million followers on Instagram. Love and respect. GR.” The singer currently has over 680K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Guru is known for songs Punjabi songs like Lahore, Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit, Ban ja rani, Ishare tere, Fashion, Downtown and Slowly slowly. He has also contributed music towards Bollywood. Some of Guru Randhawa’s Bollywood songs include Suit Suit from Hindi Medium, Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho, Enni Soni from Saaho, Lagdi Lahore di from Street Dancer 3D and more

The singer recently took to social media and shared that he misses his village. He also flaunted an all-new, perfectly toned look on social media a while back. A lot of his last few photos have him shirtless, showing off his transformed beef.

On the work front, Guru recently returned to the stage. After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: “I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well.”

