Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Thursday shared a poem he has written to celebrate a decade in Bollywood.

The poem reads:

“I’m better now, than ten years from today.

So much better in every way. I came with dreams in my eyes and fire in my belly.

Some came true, not too much too soon,

And the fire, it’s still going steady.

I’ve learnt so much and unlearnt too,

Been a bit lucky… Yeah, it’s true.

It’s been a good journey, not a great one,

But hey! I’m just getting started,

I’m far from done.

I do feel pride, for I’ve done this on my own,

But like I said, I’ve also had a bit of fortune.

Thanks for your love, and your support,

On an endless river, I row my boat.”

Gulshan Devaiah featured in Rohan Sippy’s Abhishek Bachchan-Bipasha Basu starrer “Dum Maaro Dum”, which released on June 22, 2011. Over the years, he has made a mark with his acting skills in films such as “That Girl In Yellow Boots”, “Shaitan”, “Hunterr”, “A Death In The Gunj”, “Footfairy” and “Unpaused”.

He further wrote in his Instagram post: “My first decade in Bollywood! Class of 2011 #22ndApril #10yearsinBollywood. Thank you all !! I’m grateful for all the love & support. See you at the cinemas!! Cinema Zindabad!!”

On the work front, Gulshan Devaiah will appear alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in the web series “Fallen”.

