Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking Report: BEST Performing Day, Sunday Yet To Arrive!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking Report: After taking an exceptional start, Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy dropped a bit on the second day. Now, as the positive word-of-mouth has poured in, the advance bookings have picked on the third day and is expected to be a best performing day.

Let’s take a look at the major centers and the booking response:

Mumbai

As expected Mumbai circuit is better than opening day. With several houseful boards, about 40-45% shows are filling fast. Apart from multiplexes, the movie is performing terrifically in single screens.

Delhi-NCR

The territory is on the same line of opening day with about 30-35% shows filling fast. Surprisingly, the tickets of single screens are selling out more rapidly than multiplexes. With houseful board at several places, Gully Boy is expected to grow tremendously in evening and night shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is on the next level! The movie is competing with some big-ticket releases like 2.0 and Thugs Of Hindostan. About 65% shows are filling fast, including a considerable number of houseful boards.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is showing its love for Bollywood movies. The circuit is the second best after Bengaluru. In a limited number of screens, 55-60% shows are filling fast.

Pune and Kolkata

Pune, known for its spot bookings, is exceptional for this Ranveer-Alia starrer with 35% shows filling fast. Right from Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer has gained a huge following in this region and his recent releases like Padmaavat and Simmba have performed well.

Kolkata remains to be the least performing center with just a few oranges (filling fast shows).

