Gully Boy Advance Booking Update: With Shows Picking Up, The Stage Is Set For Ranveer Singh’s Musical Journey!

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Although the movie is altogether different from Bollywood commercial outings, it has built up a decent buzz due to its compelling star cast, trailer and terrific music, and is looking for a flying start at the box office given the good advance booking response.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking reports of the major centres:

Mumbai

Ranveer Singh starrer is all set for an impressive start in the Mumbai region with about 25-30% shows filling fast till now. Considering the limited appeal and non-massy elements, the reports are commendable.

Delhi-NCR

The response is a bit lower than Mumbai with 20-25% shows filling fast. The multiplexes are performing way better as compared with single screens.

Bengaluru

The city is showing a great buzz for the movie with already 35% shows filling fast and few houseful boards.

Hyderabad

With more shows allotted for the movie, the response has stayed to be the best amongst all the circuits. Hyderabad region is all set for a terrific start with about 40% shows already in filling fast mode with some houseful boards.

Chennai, Pune and Kolkata

The bookings have finally started in Chennai and response is amazing. In limited available screens, 37-40% shows are filling fast.

Pune is average with just 12-15% filling fast shows.

Kolkata hasn’t picked up since day one with all shows in green (available).

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

