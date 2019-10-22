Gul Panag Fits In An 18-Year-Old Dress & Internet Is Going Crazy Over It!

Actor Gul Panag has posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram, and made the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn’t quite matter to her.

“Down with those who say ayou can’t repeat a dress’. This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while,” she wrote as caption with the picture.

She continued: “HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seatle (to pick up and ferry back a #B737 Boeing, and when the delivery of the aircraft was delayed, a 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it.”

Gul is always one of those celebrities who encourage gender equality and support women empowerment. However, she said that her opinion on feminism has changed over a period of time, with the experience of life.

“Honestly speaking, in my thirties I was a feminist of convenience, and which is often commonly reflected when a woman says, ‘my money is my money and your money is our money’. That is how we create pressure on a man to earn money. But If we talk of gender equality, girls must take equal responsibility in every front of life, I have realised. As a feminist, I have evolved too,” she shared.

