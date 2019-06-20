Grazia Magazine has started its own set of cool awards titled as the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, which celebrates and honours millennials who have created an impact across various categories, ranging from influencers to fashionistas. Various celebrities starting from Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday made a mark and below are the categories in which they won:

NextGen Star of the Year – Ananya Panday

Millennial of the Year – Deepika Padukone

Rising Star of the Year – Janhvi Kapoor

Honorary Millennial of the Year – Karan Johar

Ages Ahead’ Performer Of The Year – Vicky Kaushal

Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Male) – Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fashion Eco-Warrior Of The Year – Gautam Vazirani

Digital Influencer Of The Year – Kusha Kapila

Model Of The Year – Anjali Lama

Mould-Breaker Of The Year – Pooja Dhingra

F 21 Disruptor Of The Year – Radhika Apte

Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Female) – Sobhita Dhulipala

Designer Of The Year – Ruchika Sachdeva

Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Masaba Gupta

Athlete Of The Year – Dutee Chand

Congratulations to all the winners!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here