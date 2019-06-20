Grazia Magazine has started its own set of cool awards titled as the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, which celebrates and honours millennials who have created an impact across various categories, ranging from influencers to fashionistas. Various celebrities starting from Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday made a mark and below are the categories in which they won:
NextGen Star of the Year – Ananya Panday
Millennial of the Year – Deepika Padukone
Rising Star of the Year – Janhvi Kapoor
Honorary Millennial of the Year – Karan Johar
Ages Ahead’ Performer Of The Year – Vicky Kaushal
Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Male) – Siddhant Chaturvedi
Fashion Eco-Warrior Of The Year – Gautam Vazirani
Digital Influencer Of The Year – Kusha Kapila
Model Of The Year – Anjali Lama
Mould-Breaker Of The Year – Pooja Dhingra
F 21 Disruptor Of The Year – Radhika Apte
Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Female) – Sobhita Dhulipala
Designer Of The Year – Ruchika Sachdeva
Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Masaba Gupta
Athlete Of The Year – Dutee Chand
Congratulations to all the winners!
