The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput gave fresh vigour to the longstanding debate of Nepotism and favouritism in the industry. While several actors have given their views on the issue, the latest to join the debate is veteran actor Govinda.

Opening up about his struggles in the industry and how things have changed over the years, the Jodi No. 1 actor seems to have seconded Kangana Ranaut’s claims about the movie mafia.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in his latest interview, Govinda said, “Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole business. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren’t close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn’t get the right kind of release. But, things are changing now.”

Meanwhile, another burning question that has rocked the industry for a while now is if star kids and industry insiders have it easy than people with no filmy connections? Now, one cannot negate that having connections in any industry does help. But Govinda, who is the son of late actress Nirmala Devi and Arun Kumar Ahuja, says that is not the case entirely in Bollywood.

Reiterating the fact that he entered the industry almost 3 decades after his parents, Govinda said that he did have his share of struggles, “There was a gap of 33 years between them leaving the film industry and me becoming an actor at 21. So by the time I entered the industry, many new producers had come who didn’t know much about my lineage. I had to wait for hours to meet them. I understood why they’d talk or behave in a certain way but never let it come in between me and my art.”

