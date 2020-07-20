Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu says she is missing the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage. She said she cannot wait for it to happen soon.

“Miss the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience… can’t wait for it to happen again soon. This picture is from one of my most memorable performances at #iffaawards. Grooving to #DumMaaroDum #throwback,” Bipasha Basu wrote alongside the image.

Bipasha’s husband and actor Karan Singh Grover took to the comment section from his verified Instagram account and dropped some love emojis.

Bipasha Basu recently went down memory lane and recalled shooting for her 2006 release, Corporate which turned 14. Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Abbas–Mustan’s thriller Ajnabee (2001). She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

Bipasha and Karan met each other on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. The couple fell in love and got married on 30 April 2016

On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Aadat.

