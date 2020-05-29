Good News For Deepika Padukone Fans! The Actress Is Continuing To Work While In Lockdown

The country has been in lockdown for over 2 months now and the entire film fraternity has come to an indefinite halt. There is a great lack of job in all this but there are many people who are managing to work from home and so is Deepika Padukone. The actress has been engaging herself in online narrations of scripts.

Deepika Padukone is using this time productively as an actor and having virtual meetings with filmmakers in this time. It is the new digital way of creative interaction for the actress.

According to the sources, “Deepika has been working on her projects that are already announced and is also listening to newer scripts via video conferencing to decide her next projects”.

If this is true, her fans of Deepika Padukone can rejoice as now she will be working on more memorable characters for them across the globe.

Adding on to it, the source also shared that, “Had it not been for the lockdown, Deepika would have currently been in Sri Lanka, shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled next that also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday”.

In her journey so far, Deepika Padukone has given us many remarkable movies and characters some of which are Piku, Naina from Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani, Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, Veronica from Cocktail and the list goes on which are etched in our hearts forever. The actress truly enjoys an unparalleled career graph with an unprecedented fan following. Her extraordinary craft and her ability to bring her roles to life on celluloid is commendable.

