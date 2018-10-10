Nitin Bali, a veteran playback singer of the 1990s who was seriously injured in a road accident near Borivali, succumbed here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Bali, 47, is survived by his television model-cum-actress wife Roma Bali and son Joshua.

According to police, he was driving home to Malad from Borivali on Monday when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed into a road divider.

He was rushed to a hospital, given first aid and some stitches for facial injuries and allowed to go home.

However, soon after reaching his house, he started vomiting blood and collapsed with dangerously low blood pressures and fluctuating heart beats.

He was rushed to a hospital again but he breathed his last early on Tuesday.

Bali had reportedly suffered deep trauma injuries in the road crash.

Starting his playback singing career around 1998, Bali was famed as a pop singer and gave some well-known remixed songs, remaining active till a few years ago.

In the late 1990s, he was married for three years to former actress and VJ with Channel V, Ruby Bhatia before they divorced.