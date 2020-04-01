Genda Phool Plagiarism Row: Badshah Shares A Long Post Requesting He Wants To Talk To Original Lyricist Ratan Kahar

Yesterday Badshah received a huge backlash for his recently released song Genda Phool after a fold artist Ratan Kahar accused him of plagiarism and using his lyrics ‘Boroloker Bitilo’. Now the rapper-singer has clarified his stand in a statement and also has stated that he is willing to help Kahar in whatever way possible.

Ratan Kahar is a lyricist from West Bengal who lives in poverty. The man talking to a Bengali portal while talking about plagiarism said, “I wrote the song Boroloker Bitilo. The music, the words, everything is mine. Now, if people are dishonest, what can I do? I am extremely poor. Many people have taken my songs, but have not given me credit. They can’t write their own songs. They used my songs as their own. I live in a hut. I write songs of the soil. I don’t have the financial strength to drag them to court.”

After receiving the backlash for the song, Badshah in an Instagram live said that he wants to help the lyricist and urged his fans to connect him. He said, “Ratan Kahar sa’ab. I want to help you in whatever way I can.”

Badshah also took to Twitter where he clarified that he had looked for if the song had a copyrighter of not. He than went ahead to mention that folk songs are open for recreation, reprises and sampling globally. He applauded the culture and also stated his intention of helping Ratan Kahar. He later requested people to have a look at his Instagram live.

Hi everyone, just clearing the air around my latest song “Genda Phool”. Watch my live insta session up on my instagram handle (badboyshah) now. Posting an official statement too. 🙏 — BADSHAH 2.0 (@Its_Badshah) March 31, 2020

Genda Phool starring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez that released last week has been trending ever since and has topped the charts.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!