Gangubai Kathiawadi: THIS Gully Boy Actor To Be A Part Of Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film

Vijay Raaz will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.

The talented actor was recently spotted at Bhansali’s office. When quizzed on the same, he said on Monday: “There is a film called ‘Gangubai’. I play a small part in it.”

Alia Bhatt & Vijay Raaz were seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, early this year. The movie based on Indian rap culture also featured Ranveer Singh, Sidhanth Chaturvedi amongst others.

Meanwhile, the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been scheduled as September 11, 2020.

“This film will have Alia Bhatt play the title role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi. First time Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited,” an official statement form Bhansali’s office said.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Alia was earlier supposed to work with Bhansali in Inshallah, starring Salman Khan, and the film was meant to be an Eid 2020 release

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra, a sci-fi trilogy. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji, features her love Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.

