Gangubai Kathiawadi EXCLUSIVE: NOT June But Alia Bhatt To Start The Shoot By July-End? Makers Protecting The Set From Rain

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film went on the floors last year, but the shooting was brought to a sudden standstill after COVID-19 hit the world. However, after the Maharashtra government announced certain relaxations on film shoots recently, speculations have been rife that Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the first film to roll. Koimoi now has some EXCLUSIVE updated details on the same.

A source close to the development informed that all the precautions to safeguard the massive set have been taken, and Gangubai Kathiawadi should go on the floors by July end. “A large set of Kamathipura has been built in Mumbai’s Filmcity and contrary to rumours it hasn’t been dismantled. Only a few props and other materials that were used during the shoot were sent back to manage its growing rents. In fact, they have now completely covered the set to protect it from the rain, and will be using the same location to shoot the remaining of the portions,” says the informer.

The source further adds that 70 per cent of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been shot and the makers will try wrapping the remaining part as soon as possible. “The film is made for the theatre-going audience and Sanjay and team want to release it as soon as possible. They are presently working out a plan for the shoot and are aiming to resume by July end. Being the perfectionist that Sanjay is, he has utilized this lockdown time to prep for the remainder of the shoot,” adds the source.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, the film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and will feature Alia Bhatt in a completely different avatar. Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 27-year-old-actress will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

