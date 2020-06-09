Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Starrer To Feature Ajay Devgn & Emraan Hashmi?

Amid the unlock 1.0 phase, filmmakers are expected to start the production and post-production work of their films. Among the highly awaited films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role would be one of the first ventures to begin shooting. Now the latest development about Gangubai is that reportedly Bhansali has roped in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi to play pivotal roles in the film.

This will mark the third appearance of Ajay and Emraan together. The two have worked together in the 2010’s Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and 2017’s Baadshaho. This news is sure to double the buzz of the already much anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A source close to Gangubai Kathiawadi told Bollywood Hungama: “While Emraan has already shot for his portions silently earlier this year with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is expected to join Alia and co. once the shooting resumes post lockdown. Ajay plays the character of a gangster, Karim Lala, while not much is known about Emraan’s role. Both their characters have their own swag, style and SLB felt that the two actors fit the bill perfectly.”

The source added: “Gangubai’s journey is incomplete without the people around her, and the ones portrayed by Ajay and Emraan played a role in shaping up her personality in the Mumbai underworld.”

After Inshallah was shelved, which spoiled the blockbuster reunion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan, the filmmaker announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt.

