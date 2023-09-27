Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sonu Sood & Shreyas Talpade Visit Lalbaugcha Raja With Their Families, Farah Khan Goes Solo To Seek Bappa's Blessings

Actor Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade and filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek the blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. They offered prayers to Ganpati and sought blessings along with their families.

The video from the pandal shows Sonu looking dapper in a white kurta, smiling for the cameras.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Sonali they were holding hands while making their way through the crowd towards Ganpati Darshan.

He also waved to the fans cheering for them, and obliged them by taking selfies. The couple was seen saying “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. His video was shared on Voompla’s Instagram handle.

The Instagram page shared another video where Farah Khan was seen visiting the temple for Ganpati Darshan. The filmmaker was wearing an all-black ethnic outfit and she completed her look with a long neckpiece. Due to too much crowded Farah seemed a bit exhausted.

Amidst the high security Shreyas Talpade visited the temple along with his daughter Aadya, who he was carrying in his arms.

Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle shared a video where Shreyas was seen with his daughter seeking Bappa‘s blessings. The actor wore a green kurta, while his daughter wore a pink frock, with a matching hairband.

Sonu is currently shooting for his forthcoming action thriller ‘Fateh’, which is based on cybercrime, in Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead pair. The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Shreyas has two projects, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi’ in the pipeline.

