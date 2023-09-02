‘Fukrey 3’, the highly awaited instalment of the famous comedy film franchise, is all geared up to launch on September 28, 2023, shifting from its earlier date of December 1. It’ll mark a decade of the comedy movie franchise.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Vipul Vig, ‘Fukrey 3’ boasts of a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha reprising her role.

The chemistry and comedic timing of the ensemble cast and their iconic characters promise to be a train ride of joy and rib-tickling laughter, particularly as massive action has been hitting the big screens these few months with ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Jailer’ and now ‘Jawan’, which releases on September 7.

So, amid so much action, some comedy is sure to be a great addition. To celebrate over 10 years of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, the makers plan to launch the trailer next week, and this unit will be playing in theatres with ‘Jawan’.

Not much is known at this point, though at this point, the old posse of friends and enemies are caught in bizarrely hilarious situations together, leading them to watch each other’s backs through the trenches to make it out of a new mess in which they are unintentionally caught.

Hitting at the nostalgia that comes in with ‘Fukrey’, the third instalment will pack in a strong comedic punch as audiences remember the bursts of laughter they experienced with the previous two instalments.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Fukrey 3’ will hit theatres on September 28, 2023, and will be distributed by Excel Entertainment. Interestingly, Prabhas’ Salaar was supposed to release on this date but is now reportedly postponed.

