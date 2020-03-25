Fukrey 3 Ft. Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha & Team Is Happening; Details OUT

Fukrey franchise has created a loyal fan base over the years and the characters like Choocha (Varun Sharma), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) have become household names due to their quirkiness. Now, the good news for the fans is that the work on the script of Fukrey 3 is in a full swing and makers are determined to bring back the original cast.

Reportedly, it is learnt that the makers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, have asked Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and other actors to block their dates for October 2020. The pre-production work is expected to go on floors as soon as the pandemic situation settles down.

Speaking about its predecessors, Fukrey released in 2013 and ended up collecting 37.10 crores and gained a Super-Hit status. Fukrey Returns collected 80.13 crores in 2017, only to emerge Super-Hit. Both the instalments were directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April.

“Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected,” the couple’s spokesperson confirmed.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the “Fukrey” films, have been dating for over four years.

